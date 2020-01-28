Boston Calling announces full lineup for 2020 music festival

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Calling on Tuesday announced its full lineup for the 2020 edition of the wildly popular three-day music festival.
A trio of rock icons, including the Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Rage Against The Machine will headline the three-day festival on Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston.
Joining the rock heavyweights and performing across the festival’s five stages are over 60 artists in all, including The 1975, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Run The Jewels, Brittany Howard, Banks, Liam Gallagher, Noname, and Angels & Airwaves.
The full 2020 lineup is as follows:
Friday, May 22, 2020
Foo Fighters
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Brittany Howard
Noname
The Struts
Sharon Van Etten
PUP
Andrew W.K.
Iann Dior
The Districts
Brutus
Pony Bradshaw
The Sheila Divine
DJs
Liz Ladoux
DJ Knife & DJ Joshua Carl
Bearly Yvng (Big Bear & YVNG PAVL)
DJ Ryan Brown
Comedians
Alingon Mitra
Will Smalley
Sam Ike
Emily Ruskowski
Shawn Carter
Drew Dunn
Katie Que
Saturday, May 23, 2020
Rage Against The Machine
Run The Jewels
Banks
Koffee
Pink Sweat$
Dave
Orville Peck
RJD2
Jay Som
Girl in Red
Phony Ppl
Dreamers
Camp Blood
DJs
DJ Frank White
BREK.ONE
DJ J-Wall
DJ Guru Sanaal
Comedians
Orlando Baxter
Andrew Mayer
Al Park
Katlin McFee
Peter Martin
J Smitty
Sunday, May 24, 2020
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The 1975
Liam Gallagher
Angels & Airwaves
LP
Phoebe Bridgers
Dinosaur Jr.
PVRIS
Beabadoobee
Jack Harlow
Mew
Djo
Cliff Notez
DJs
DJ 7L
DJ RM
ReaL P
DJ Slick Vick
Comedians
Lamont Price
Hanna Evensen
Sean Sullivan
Jason Cordova
Will Noonan
Tooky Kavanagh
Three-day passes, VIP passes, and platinum passes are currently on sale at www.bostoncalling.com. Single-day tickets are also available.
