BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Calling has announced its full lineup for this year’s three-day music festival.

The festival is slated to make its return to Allston on Memorial Day weekend with headliners Metallica, The Strokes, and Foo Fighters.

“We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic,” said Boston Calling Events, LLC (BCE), Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Appel. “This year’s lineup is particularly special for us. It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston’s talented music scene. Knowing how much Boston musicians endured during the pandemic, it was very important to us that Boston Calling 2022 shine a spotlight on local and regional artists more than ever before. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone come together on Memorial Day Weekend.”

The full day-to-day lineup is as follows:

Friday, May 27, 2022

Foo Fighters

Rüfüs Du Sol

HAIM

Avril Lavigne

Cheap Trick

Oliver Tree

The Struts

Paris Jackson

The Backseat Lovers

Grandson

Paris Texas

Mob Rich

Pom Pom Squad

Born Without Bones

Avenue

Miranda Rae

The Chelsea Curve

Saturday, May 28, 2022

The Strokes

Run The Jewels

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Black Pumas

EARTHGANG

Orville Peck

KennyHoopla

Sudan Archives

Celisse

Hinds

Frances Forever

Charlotte Sands

Julie Rhodes

Van Buren Records

Ali McGuirk

Coral Moons

Dutch Tulips

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Metallica

Weezer

Glass Animals

Modest Mouse

Goose

Ripe

Japanese Breakfast

Cults

Peach Tree Rascals

Horsegirl

Djo

Cam Meekins

Oompa

Cliff Notez

Crooked Coast

Aaron and the Lord

Paper Tigers

A limited number of 3-Day General Admission tickets at $369.99, 3-Day VIP tickets at $999.99, and 3-Day Platinum tickets at $1,999.99 are on sale now at www.bostoncalling.com. A special limited 2-pack of 3-Day GA tickets for $699.99 is also available.

