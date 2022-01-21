BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Calling has announced its full lineup for this year’s three-day music festival.
The festival is slated to make its return to Allston on Memorial Day weekend with headliners Metallica, The Strokes, and Foo Fighters.
“We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic,” said Boston Calling Events, LLC (BCE), Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Appel. “This year’s lineup is particularly special for us. It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston’s talented music scene. Knowing how much Boston musicians endured during the pandemic, it was very important to us that Boston Calling 2022 shine a spotlight on local and regional artists more than ever before. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone come together on Memorial Day Weekend.”
The full day-to-day lineup is as follows:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Foo Fighters
Rüfüs Du Sol
HAIM
Avril Lavigne
Cheap Trick
Oliver Tree
The Struts
Paris Jackson
The Backseat Lovers
Grandson
Paris Texas
Mob Rich
Pom Pom Squad
Born Without Bones
Avenue
Miranda Rae
The Chelsea Curve
Saturday, May 28, 2022
The Strokes
Run The Jewels
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Black Pumas
EARTHGANG
Orville Peck
KennyHoopla
Sudan Archives
Celisse
Hinds
Frances Forever
Charlotte Sands
Julie Rhodes
Van Buren Records
Ali McGuirk
Coral Moons
Dutch Tulips
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Metallica
Weezer
Glass Animals
Modest Mouse
Goose
Ripe
Japanese Breakfast
Cults
Peach Tree Rascals
Horsegirl
Djo
Cam Meekins
Oompa
Cliff Notez
Crooked Coast
Aaron and the Lord
Paper Tigers
A limited number of 3-Day General Admission tickets at $369.99, 3-Day VIP tickets at $999.99, and 3-Day Platinum tickets at $1,999.99 are on sale now at www.bostoncalling.com. A special limited 2-pack of 3-Day GA tickets for $699.99 is also available.
