BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Calling has announced its star studded lineup for their 2019 music festival.

Twenty One Pilots, Travis Scott and Tame Impala are among the roughly 50 artists who will perform during the three-day concert, which lasts from May 24 to 26.

Additional popular singers and bands performing include Odesza, Logic, Greta Van Fleet, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Hozier, Janelle Monae, Brandi Carlile, Lord Huron, Sheck Wes, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Christine and the Queens, Big Red Machine, among many others.

The event will take place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston and will feature three outdoor stages, an indoor arena, a 100-foot Ferris wheel, life-size games and more.

Three-day tickets start at $249 for general admission, $599 for VIP and $1099 for platinum.

