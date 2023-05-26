BOSTON (WHDH) - The stage is set for the first day of Boston Calling, the annual music festival in Allston. Music began around 2 p.m., and the Foo Fighters are headlining later this evening.

More than 50 artists will perform over the next three days including Alanis Morissette, Queens Of The Stone Age, The National and Paramore. Twenty artists with local ties will perform as well, including a last minute fill-in by the Dropkick Murphys.

“I’m a big fan of live music, and just everyone coming together in Boston is always so cool,” attendee Zach Murphy said. “There’s always a mish mash of genres so there’s something for everyone.”

The line-up is strong, fans say. Other artists performing includes Niall Horan, Noah Kahan, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and Maren Morris.

“Excited about the Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette,” Stephanie Smith said. “It’s a good festival weekend.”

Some concertgoers are excited about the full three-day festival, while some are attending for just their favorite artist.

“This is my 58th Foo Fighters show,” one fan said. “I’m just here to have a really great time.”

Organizers say there are limited tickets still available and concertgoers are encouraged to utilize public transit to get to the Harvard Athletic Complex.

