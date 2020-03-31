Boston Calling Music Festival canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Calling Music Festival has been canceled amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on Twitter, the festival announced it had made the “difficult decision” to cancel the 2020 event, which was slated to run from May 22 to May 24.

“We are heartbroken; however, the health and safety of our audience, artists, partners, vendors, first responders, and staff are of the utmost importance to use, and we felt that this was the only acceptable way forward,” the post read.

All ticket holders will be provided a detailed outline of options, including a full refund or rolling tickets to the 2021 show.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)