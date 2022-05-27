ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine Inch Nails, Rüfüs Du Sol and Avril Lavigne are kicking off the first night of the three-day Boston Calling music festival in Allston– the first show since 2019.

“It’s like a childhood dream come true to see Avril Lavigne live,” one festivalgoer said.

This year, a new stage will welcome 12 bands with local ties to Harvard Stadium.

Other acts planning to take the stage this weekend include HAIM, Japanese Breakfast, Metallica, Weezer, The Strokes, Glass Animals and Modest Mouse.

The full lineup can be found here.

Festivalgoers are advised to bring their own bottles to fill at water filling stations throughout the venue. Doors open at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)