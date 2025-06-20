BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Calling, an annual three-day music festival in the city, will not take place in 2026, organizers announced.

The festival released a statement Friday saying Boston Calling will “take a short break,” but will return in 2027 from June 4 to 6.

Organizers did not cite a reason for the hiatus.

This year’s music festival took place during Memorial Day Weekend and featured artists including Luke Combs, Fall Out Boy, Cage the Elephant, Sublime, Dave Matthews Band, Public Enemy, and Vampire Weekend.

“Thank you for making this year’s Boston Calling such a wonderful experience. Your energy, passion and support mean the world to us,” the statement read.

The festival has taken place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston since 2017, when it moved from Boston City Hall Plaza.

Boston Calling debuted in 2013.

