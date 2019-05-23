Boston Calling set to take the stage at Harvard athletic fields

BOSTON (WHDH) - Music fans are gearing up for this weekend’s huge Boston Calling Festival.

A full three days of music, comedy, and dance are in store on the athletic fields of Harvard University in Allston.

One thing the organizers and police want to make clear: leave your marijuana at home.

“The law is you cannot smoke marijuana in public,” said Bill Dunford, head of security at Boston Calling. “What we expect is people will respect the law.”

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross says that the festival is completely smoke-free.

“Please adhere to everyone’s constitutional rights not to breathe smoke in, especially marijuana,” Gross said.

If caught, the penalty for smoking weed in public is $100.

“That will be handled on a case-by-case basis,” Dunford said.

Once through security, fans will be immersed in a food truck paradise.

Musical acts this year include Travis Scott, 21 Pilots, Brandi Carlile, and Lil Nas X.

This year features something new. Boston Ballet will bring the entire program up a notch.

“This is the realization of the dream my partner and I had years ago when we wanted to bring Boston Calling to life,” Boston Calling Co-Founder Brian Appel said.

Started in 2013, this is the largest annual music festival in the Boston area with more than 50 acts performing.

A giant Ferris wheel is back, and there’s a replica of the Green Monster, which links two of the four stages.

“We hope we get three warms, sunny days,” Appel said. “Get here early (and) get the lay of the land. Go explore, build your schedule, and see as many bands as you can.”

