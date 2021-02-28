Boston, Cambridge ready to welcome some students back to in-person learning

Starting Monday, thousands of students will be welcomed back to Boston Public Schools for in-person learning.

About 7900 students from pre-Kindergarten to third grade are eligible to return to the classroom on a hybrid basis. Cambridge Public Schools is welcoming all students from every grade back on Monday.

Fourth to eighth grade BPS students are set to return the week of March 16, and the remaining students can return on March 29.

Students in Cambridge and Boston do have the choice to remain remote through the end of the semester.

