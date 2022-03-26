BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Casting is looking for Bruins fans to appear in a pair of upcoming commercial shoots.

New England’s largest casting company announced Friday that it’s seeking “real Bruins fans” who are 9 years of age or older for shoots on April 19 and April 20.

If selected, fans will work three or four hours and earn a wage of $75 per hour, the casting company said.

Those who are interested in the gig can send their contact information and a photo of themselves in Bruins gear to Bostoncastingsubmit@gmail.com.

