Boston celebrates Bike to Work Day with city’s new Blue Bikes

BOSTON (WHDH) — Commuters rode their bicycles to work Friday as part of Bosotn’s Bike to Work Day Festival.

The annual event featured the city’s new Blue Bikes. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the bike-sharing system is already popular in the city and it is growing. Walsh said with Boston’s partnerships with Cambridge and Somerville, the three cities will soon have a total of 3,000 bikes.

Walsh said the city is already planning its annual Hub On Wheels event for September.

