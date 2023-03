BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is celebrating Evacuation Day on Friday with free parking across the city.

Evacuation Day commemorates the day during the Revolutionary War when British troops evacuated from Boston.

To recognize this historical significance, city leaders have made all parking meters free with no time limits.

