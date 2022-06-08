BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans came out in full force downtown Wednesday afternoon to celebrate ahead of the first NBA Finals game in Boston in 12 years.

Green-sprinkled Dunkin’ donuts were abundant outside City Hall Plaza for a pep rally to celebrate the C’s ahead of Game 3. Fans felt confident about their team’s chance of a win.

“It’s gonna be electric tonight,” said Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell. “This is the first Finals (fans) have had in a minute here in Boston, so I think people are really hyped.”

A planned Celtics watch party put on by the City of Boston has been canceled due to inclement weather.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)