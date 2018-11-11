Boston celebrates Veterans Day with State House salute, annual parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of people filled the State House Memorial Hall to salute and thank veterans of all generations during a Veterans Day event on Sunday morning.

“I want to once again lead a great round of applause for all of our veterans that are here and everywhere for their service to our country,” Francis A. Ureña, the secretary of Veterans’ Services, said to the crowd gathered at the State House.

In a show of respect, Gold Star families received a single rose in honor of the veterans who never made it home.

“Every time I have the opportunity to see them, I say ‘thank you’ and we can’t say that enough,” Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said.

Outside the State House, onlookers lined the streets of Boston for the annual Veterans Day parade. This day of recognition falls on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

“I have a great uncle that fought in World War I that was killed in France and I think that the sacrifices that they made and that those families made back then allow us the freedoms we have today.”

The salute to veterans continued at Boston’s Puerto Rican Memorial Plaza, the site designed to honor those of Puerto Rican origin who served bravely in the military.

