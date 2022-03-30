BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics have announced a timetable for when Robert Williams III could return to the lineup.

The star center underwent a successful partial left knee meniscectomy at New England Baptist Hospital on Wednesday, the club said. Team physician Dr. Tony Schena and Dr. Glen Ross performed the procedure.

If Williams’ rehab goes according to plan, he could rejoin his teammates within four to six weeks.

Williams’ play has been key to Boston’s surge up the Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics have amassed 24 victories in their last 28 games.

The high-flier is averaging 10 points per game, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks this season.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)