Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart cleared for return

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been “physically” cleared to play, but a return to the lineup Tuesday night for playoff Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks is not certain.

“He still has to go through some things later this morning after our shootaround, and then we’ll see how he feels after that,” head coach Brad Stevens said via Celtics.com. “If he feels good, then he’s been cleared physically to go. If he has any pain or anything comes up, then we’ll hold him out.”

Smart has not played since March 11, when he suffered a torn tendon in his right thumb.

The Celtics and Bucks are tied 2-2 in their best-of-7, first-round series.

Game 5 tips off at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

