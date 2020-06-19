Boston Celtics legend inspires NJ boy to start petition to end racism

Celtics legend Bill Russel has inspired a New Jersey boy to launch a petition to end racism.

Brady Timinski was watching a documentary on the Celtics-Lakers rivalry with his father, which caused him to reflect on the racism endured by Russel and other black athletes in the NBA.

“Hi, would you like to stop racism? Please sign your name in the comments. Please. Thank you” the 7-year-old boy said in a video posted online.

That video caught Russel’s attention who has since added his support behind the petition in a tweet.

Since that tweet, Timinski was able to collect over 2,000 signatures from around the world in support of Black Lives Matter, calling for an end to racism.

“Sign me up Brady! I have great Hope for our future with smart guys like you leading the way. Please join me and sign Brady’s petition #BlackLivesMatter,” Russel said in his tweet.

“I definitely want to thank him for getting me more signatures,” Brady told 7News.

