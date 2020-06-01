Boston Celtics players join peaceful protests in response to George Floyd’s death

BOSTON (WHDH) - A number of Boston Celtics players got involved in protests across the country, lending their voices to the nationwide anger over the death of George Floyd.

Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter joined thousands who marched peacefully through Boston on Sunday.

“To everyone who thinks this is something more than it is, it’s not, despite color or gender,” Smart said. “The truth is the truth and justice is justice and justice hasn’t been served and people are pissed off about it.”

Kanter wore his Celtics jersey at a rally in the Common, where he told the crowd that change cannot wait.

Jaylen Brown traveled 15 hours to Atlanta to help lead a protest there on Saturday. He grew up near the city.

He said it’s important for celebrities to use their platforms to speak out against injustice.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)