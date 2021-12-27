BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and three other players have been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols as COVID-19 continues to limit the number of players available to the team.

Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, and Justin Jackson joined Tatum in being added to the list, the team announced Monday.

C.J. Miles, Aaron NeSmith, Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder, and Grant Williams were added to the list on Sunday.

All of the players have been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, except for Williams, who is listed as questionable to play.

Marcus Smart was also listed as questionable to play due to a hand laceration.

