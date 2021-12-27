BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and three other players have been placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols as the virus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the team.

Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, and Justin Jackson joined Tatum in being added to the list, the team announced Monday. They have all been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

C.J. Miles, Aaron NeSmith, Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder, and Grant Williams were added to the list on Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)