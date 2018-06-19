Boston Celtics unveil new 70,000-square-foot practice facility in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics unveiled a sparkling new practice facility Tuesday at the New Balance World Headquarters in Brighton.

The 70,000-square-foot Auerbach Center at Boston Landing is named after legendary coach Red Auerbach.

The team’s 17 NBA championship banners hang high above a parquet practice floor. The Mass Pike is even visible from a large row of windows.

A barber’s chair is set up outside the showers, along with a training area that boasts a hydrotherapy room with an exercise pool and a float tank.

