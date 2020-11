Boston Celtics players unveiled their new basketball jerseys for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

Several players took to social media on Friday to share pictures of themselves in their new “City Edition” jerseys.

The jerseys are designed to resemble the championship banners hanging from the ceiling of TD Garden.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)