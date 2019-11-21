Boston Celtics unveil new ‘City Edition’ uniform

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics on Thursday unveiled a new “City Edition” uniform, featuring a solid green base with gold coloring projected on the Boston wordmark, number, and taping.

Nike designed the uniform to pay tribute to Boston’s rich history, according to Celtics Chief Marketing Officer Shawn Sullivan.

“The look of this uniform pays homage to the history of the Celtics brand and provides an exciting new take on one of our most popular alternate jerseys,” Sullivan said in a news release.

Additionally, a Celtic knot is displayed on the gold belt buckle, serving as a representation of loyalty and love between the franchise and its passionate fanbase.

The Celtics will debut their new uniform on Wednesday, Nov. 27, when the team hosts the Brooklyn Nets. They’ll also wear the uniform in a pair of games against the Philadelphia 76ers, and their historic rivalry game with the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden on Jan. 20.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)