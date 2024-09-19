BOSTON (WHDH) - Central Boston Elder Services honored 13 Bostonians over the age of 100 this week.

The honorees all live at home in their communities thanks to the support of the organization.

Mayor Michelle Wu said they are all part of our country’s greatest generation.

“You not only witnessed our nation weather challenges, you have been part of the solutions in pursuit of that more perfect union, making sure boston can be the best version of our city with justice, with love, with community,” Wu said to the honorees.

Central Boston Elder Services celebrated 50 years of service to the Boston community this year.

