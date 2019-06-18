Boston Children’s Hospital again ranked No.1 in US for pediatric care

BOSTON (WHDH) - For the sixth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has named Boston Children’s Hospital the best facility for pediatric care in America.

The annual report ranked Boston Children’s No. 1 out of 50 hospitals across the country. The hospital also ranked first in five out of 10 pediatric specialties.

Boston Children’s is the very best at handling pediatric cancer, pediatric nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, pediatric orthopedics, and pediatric urology, according to the report.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia earned a second place ranking.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Texas Children’s Hospital of Houston, and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles rounded out the top five.

To view the full ranking, click here.

