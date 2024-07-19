BOSTON (WHDH) - An anesthesiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital was arrested on child pornography charges after a Thursday night search of his home, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Christopher Sheerer, 35, a fellow in pediatric cardiac anesthesiology, appeared in federal court in Boston Friday after investigators found pictures and videos of child pornography involving children as young as infants, the office said.

Sheerer had previously been a fellow in pediatric anesthesiology at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, where the investigation began, prosecutors said.

Federal authorities began investigating a member of a group on an encrypted messaging app that required users to upload nude imagery of children known to them, the office said. Sheerer was later identified as a group member, according to court documents.

“Sheerer allegedly uploaded imagery of a child known to him to gain admission to that group,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Investigators searched Sheerer’s Boston home and cell phone, where they discovered multiple chats containing the offending photos and videos, the office said. Investigators seized his phone, tablet, and computers, which are all pending forensic analysis.

Sheerer was detained pending a hearing on Tuesday.

