Boston Children’s Hospital asking public to share Halloween messages with patients

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Children’s Hospital is asking the public to send Halloween messages to patients and their families.

Anyone can send a message through Oct. 30. For every message sent, a generous donor will donate $3 to the hospital.

The hospital’s goal is to collect 17,000 messages.

This year’s Halloween cards feature Boston sports team mascots like Wally and Pat Patriot.

Patients and their families will be able to view the messages on televisions at the hospital.

To share a message with the patients, click here.

