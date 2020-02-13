Boston Children’s Hospital asking public to share Valentine’s Day messages with patients

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Children’s Hospital is asking the public to send Valentine’s Day messages to patients and their families.

Senders can choose from a trio of adorable cards and are encouraged to write a sweet message.

Patients and their families will be able to view the messages on screens across the hospital on Valentine’s Day.

The William P. and Bella Cohen Family Foundation will also be sending a stuffed animal to every patient at the hospital.

To share a message with the patients, CLICK HERE.

