Boston Children’s Hospital care of Middleton toddler has family looking to give back

MIDDLETON, MA (WHDH) — The Gigliotti family is looking to give back to Boston Children’s Hospital after their 3-year-old daughter spent several nights in their pediatric intensive care unit.

The Middleton Fire Department stumbled upon the family’s lemonade stand Sunday evening, where they enjoyed some of the refreshing beverage and got to talk to Addison Gigliotti.

Addison was treated at Boston Children’s Hospital in November after being diagnosed with sepsis, a potentially life-threatening complication of an infection. The sepsis stemmed from a small cut that became infected due to her primary immune deficiency, called hypogammaglobulinemia.

Addison’s mother, Jessie Gigliotti, is hoping to give back to the hospital that helped her daughter get well.

“The care she received was beyond what we could have ever expected, so we wanted to give back to say thank you in anyway we could,” Jessie explained.

Jessie had to leave her job and take her daughter out of school as Addison worked to build her immune system back up. Her daughter has a minor surgery scheduled for next week.

“She is now doing great thanks for the doctors at Children’s Hospital,” Jessie added.

The Gigliotti family set up the lemonade stand to raise money for their Eversource Walk for Boston Children’s Hospital team, Addy’s Army. So far, their team has raised almost $3,000 for the hospital.

Click here to donate to Addy’s Army.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)