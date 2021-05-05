Boston Children’s Hospital employee injured after getting stuck between dumpster, wall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to an incident outside Boston Children’s Hospital Wednesday night that left an employee injured.

Crews taped off the Fegan loading dock off Longwood Avenue after a worker became trapped between a dumpster and a wall.

The dumpster was said to be coming off of a lift on a truck at the time of the incident.

Paramedics confirmed that they did take one person to the hospital. Their condition has not been released at this time.

