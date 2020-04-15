Boston Children’s Hospital patient with autoimmune disease gets surprise from officers, K-9s

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WHDH) — Police officers in Indiana organized a sweet surprise to lift up the spirits of a 10-year-old Boston Children’s Hospital patient.

Caleb Anderson is living with an autoimmune disease and usually heads to Boston for treatments, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he has been forced to stay home and inside.

Caleb’s mom, Sue, and Indianapolis Metropolitan K-9 Officer Molly Groce came up with a surprise that would help cheer up Caleb during this difficult time.

“The biggest thing for Caleb that picks him up are K-9s, police officers,” Sue Anderson said. “They just bring a light into him that we just have never seen before.”

Dozens of officers and their K-9 companions paraded down Caleb’s street Tuesday to bring a smile to his face.

Caleb’s father said he enjoyed “seeing (his son) being so happy again.”

“It’s just been an amazing day,” Caleb added.

The 10-year-old boy was named an honorary Boston police officer last April.

This isn’t the first time Groce made a child’s day.

In December, she surprised a New Hampshire boy with muscular dystrophy and his family with a new van.

