BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Children’s Hospital is living up to its mission of providing the highest quality health care after being ranked the best children’s hospital in the nation for the fifth year in a row.

U.S. News and World Report looked at hospitals across the United States, giving them points based on how they ranked in 10 specialties.

Boston Children’s Hospital earned the most points at 238, placing first for pediatric nephrology, pediatric neurology and neurosurgery, and pediatric orthopedics. The hospital ranked at least fourth in the other seven specialties.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center was ranked second, followed by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

