BOSTON (WHDH) - For the seventh consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has named Boston Children’s Hospital the best facility for pediatric care in the nation.

The annual report showed that Boston Children’s Hospital ranked highly in 10 specialties, coming in first for pediatric nephrology, pediatric neurology, pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery, and pediatric urology.

The hospital placed second in pediatric cancer, pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery, and pediatric orthopedics.

Boston Children’s Hospital also ranked in the top 10 for the specialties of neonatology (6), and pediatric cardiology and heart surgery (4).

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia was named the second best overall, followed by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Texas Children’s Hospital — Houston, and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

