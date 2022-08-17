BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials with Boston’s Children’s Hospital say some of its clinicians and staff have become the targets of a “large volume” of hostile and threatening internet activity, phone calls, and e-mails.

The threats follow a report claiming the hospital’s Gender Multispecialty Service performs hysterectomies on minors in connection with transgender care. Hospital officials call those reports false, and say its department does not perform that procedure on any patient under the age of 18.

The hospital released a statement to the public, reading, in part:

“We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms, and we reject the false narrative upon which they are based. We are working with law enforcement to protect our clinicians, staff, patients, families, and the broader Boston Children’s community and hold the offenders accountable.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)