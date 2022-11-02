BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Children’s hospital is planning to scale back elective surgeries to manage a large rise in cases, the hospital announced Wednesday.

Administrators said a combination of RSV, seasonal illness, and behavioral health issues are causing patient numbers and wait times to skyrocket.

“We review elective procedures in order to ensure that we have the capacity to care for our most at-risk patients, and at this time, we are reducing our elective schedule,” the hospital said. “Currently, we are not transferring patients to other hospitals, and in non-emergent cases, we encourage families to contact their primary care providers to determine the best treatment option.”

The hospital said they will continue to monitor the situation and update processes as necessary.

