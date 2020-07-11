Boston Children’s Museum announces reopening plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials at the Boston Children’s Museum have announced reopening plans for members followed by a reopening to the general public.

Next weekend, members will be invited inside of the facility, and from then on the Museum will be open during two time slots from Wednesday through Sunday, according to a statement from the Museum.

Entrance will be by advance ticket only and capacity will be limited during a 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. time frame and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. time slot, the Museum said.

Any visitor over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask and all staff in the Museum will have masks on as well.

Deep cleaning and other sanitary measures will be taken to adhere to the state’s guidelines during the pandemic.

Visitors are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer and encouraged to wash their hands often.

