BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Children’s Museum will once again be open to the public beginning in May.

The museum announced that it will be open at reduced capacity on Saturdays and Sundays during May and will expand its schedule to Wednesday through Sunday beginning on June 2.

The hours for the museum will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The museum is also launching its “Summer to Play,” offering families a range of hands-on social activities.

In addition, the museum is offering its first ever “Explore It Summer Camp” during the month of July.

Guests can buy their tickets online and reserve a time slot to visit the museum.

