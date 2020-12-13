Boston Children’s Museum to close until 2021

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Children’s Museum will temporarily close due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across Massachusetts.

A spokesperson said the closure will begin on Monday and run through Jan. 7, 2021.

The decision was made “to ensure the continued well-being” of museum staff, the statement said.

Staff will continue working remotely to provide virtual programming and tickets purchased in advance of this announcement will be refunded.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)