CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old Boston Children’s Hospital patient put on the signature brown Dunkin’ Donuts smock and stepped behind the counter Wednesday morning to serve up coffee, doughnuts and thank you cards to hungry customers in Canton.

Dunkin’ invited Brody to help hand out thank you cards written by fellow patients with every order in celebration of Iced Coffee Day, as well as the company’s $750,000 donation to the hospital.

Brody was born with his abdominal organs outside of his body and spent his first 7.5 months at Boston Children’s, where a team of multidisciplinary doctors helped him get stronger with various surgeries and therapies.

Dunkin’ Donuts had created a three-year pledge to donate $250,000 to the hospital each year.

