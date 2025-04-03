BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city councilors have approved a new ordinance requiring food delivery apps to obtain permits to operate in the city.

The ordinance is aimed at improving safety for pedestrians and drivers by requiring apps to prove their drivers have liability insurance.

Some city councilors said the measure will keep people in the city safe, others say it won’t do much to address resident concerns surrounding the dramatic increase in delivery drivers working in Boston.

“For far too long third-party delivery platforms have operated in Boston as if the roads don’t apply to them,” said councilor Sharon Durkan.

Councilor Erin Murphy said, “Boston already has comprehensive traffic laws designed to address safety concerns associated with food delivery drivers. Effective enforcement of these existing regulations should be our primary strategy.”

Food delivery platforms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

