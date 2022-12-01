BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council approved a measure Wednesday that would lower the legal voting age to 16 instead of 18.

If the proposal passes, 16 and 17-year-olds will be allowed to vote as long as they meet all other legal requirements.

The petition now heads to Mayor Michelle Wu’s desk. If she signs off, it gets passed on to the state legislature for approval.

