The Boston City Council approved a measure that would allow individuals with “legal status” the right to vote in city elections, even if they are not American citizens.

The measure passed by an 8 to 5 vote.

According to the petition’s sponsors, immigrants with “legal status” make up more than 28 percent of Boston’s population and pay, on average, $2.3 billion in taxes annually.

At least 15 municipalities in the country have instituted similar home rule measures, including communities in Vermont, California, Maryland, and New York.

To be enacted, the measure must be approved by Mayor Michelle Wu and the state legislature.

