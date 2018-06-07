Boston City Council approves plan to raise parking violation fines

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council has approved a plan to increase the cost of parking violations in the city.

Among the changes include parking meter violations, which will jump from $25 to $40 per ticket.

Resident parking violations under the plan would increase from $40 to $60.

Violating no parking ordinances would nearly double from a current rate of $55 to $90 under the proposed plan.

Another change would be how street sweeping violations are tweeted. Currently, cars face a fine of $40 and have their vehicles towed. Under the new plan, drivers will now pay $90 but will not be towed.

Mayor Marty Walsh still needs to sign off on the proposals, but he has shown support for changes in the past.

