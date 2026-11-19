BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council Wednesday voted in favor of removing parking requirements for new residental developments, something proponents say could increase housing supply and lower the cost of rent.

Councilor Sharon Durkan is the measure’s lead sponsor. She said the City is facing an affordability crisis, and that, as it stands, mandatory off-street parking – like garages and lots – can add tens, or hundreds of thousands of dollars to construction costs, per space.

The measure passed in a 9-4 vote.

“This reform does not eliminate parking; it replaces outdated mandates with flexibility, allowing developers to build parking based on demand, and allowing us to right size parking in Boston,” Durkan explained.

It includes a phase-in period for Charlestown, East Boston, and Mattapan, where the parking requirement removals would not be implemented until early 2029.

Other nearby cities, including Cambridge, have already implemented similar measures, but not all councilors were on board. Some councilors said the proposal fails to recognize different needs in different neighborhoods, and that parking requirements should be evaluated case-by-case.

“For many working class families, having a car is not a luxury, it’s a necessity and eliminating parking requirements does not eliminate the need for parking,” said Councilor Julia Mejia, who voted against the measure. “Without adequate protections, we shift the burden from the developers to the residents in the surrounding areas.”

Councilor Ed Flynn agreed that many people in Boston rely on cars, and need to park them close to home. In some neighborhoods, he says, street parking is already difficult.

“In my neighborhood of South Boston, a lot of families won’t even leave their neighborhood after 4 to 5:00 o’clock because of a fear of not having a parking spot,” Flynn said.

Boston residents said they also have mixed feelings on the proposal.

“In theory, cheaper housing sounds good always, but I mean, I don’t know how they could fit any more cars on the street. If you look around right now, every spot is taken,” said Zac Cuzner, a South Boston resident.

With the City Council’s vote, the proposal will now go to Boston’s Zoning Commission for final approval.

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