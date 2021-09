BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council approved a resolution that will rename Millennium Park in West Roxbury after former Mayor Thomas M. Menino.

The park opened back in December of 2020 and includes conservation land, walking trails, sports fields, and a playground.

Menino passed away at age 71 in October 2014 following a battle with cancer.

He served as Boston’s mayor for 20 years.

