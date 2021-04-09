BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council Committee on Government Operations is holding a hearing Friday to consider restricting the use of chemical crowd control agents and kinetic impact projectiles by law enforcement.

Councilors Ricardo Arroyo and Andrea Campbell filed the ordinance, saying that long exposure to chemical irritants can cause permanent injuries and that kinetic impact weapons “are specifically designed to cause trauma and incapacitate individuals.”

For the ordinance to go into effect, it must pass by a majority in the City Council and be signed by Mayor Kim Janey.

The proposed ordinance can be read here.

