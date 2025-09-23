BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is potentially changing which city jobs will require criminal background checks.

On Monday night the city council discussed expanding background checks for positions that require employees to interact with the public and children.

Last month, city worker Nasiru Ibrahim was pulled over by police for having tinted windows and subsequently arrested.

State police said Ibrahim tried to drive off and the trooper jumped into his car through the window.

The trooper said Ibrahim had a pistol in the car with him, without a license to carry.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Ibrahim was fired from the city’s facilities department.

