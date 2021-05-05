Boston City Council considering increased fines for large house parties

BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials are discussing the possibility of increasing fines for large gatherings amid a recent uptick in loud house parties in South Boston.

Some Boston City Councilors say many residents in Southie have been complaining about large, raucous gatherings in the neighborhood.

The proposed fines for holding large gatherings are $1,000 for a first offense, $2,000 for a subsequent offense, and $3,000 for a third offense, according to city officials.

City Councilor Ed Flynn called for a hearing on the issue, citing “huge parties, trash removal, and quality of life issues.”

Boston Inspectional Services has since launched an investigation into various reports of weekend parties.

TY @ISDBoston for investigating properties in #Southie this weekend due to huge parties, trash removal, quality of life issues. Many absentee landlords sent notices. @mfflaherty & I calling for hearing this week to escalate fines: 1st offense-$1000, 2nd-$2000, 3rd-$3000 #bospoli pic.twitter.com/TlDLJzuWT2 — Ed Flynn 愛德華費連 (@EdforBoston) May 3, 2021

