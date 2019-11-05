Boston city council election comes down to 10 vote spread for 4th place cutoff

BOSTON (WHDH) - Votes are being tallied up in several communities across the state Tuesday night as incumbents and challengers alike wait with bated breath to see who will win.

In Boston, the race for city councilor is coming down to the wire with just 10 votes separating the fourth place cutoff and the fifth place candidate.

Boston City Council – At Large:

Michelle Wu: 41,616 20.71%

Annissa Essaibi-George: 34,054 16.95%

Michael Flaherty: 33,242 16.54%

Julia Mejia: 22,464 11.18%

Alejandra Nicole St. Guillen: 22,454 11.18%

Boston also had a non-binding question on the ballot asking voters if they support changing the name of Dudley Square in Roxbury to Nubian Square.

Yes: 46%

No: 54%

These results are unofficial; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)