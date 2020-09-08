BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council is set to discuss police accountability and transparency during a virtual hearing Tuesday.

Representatives from Mayor Martin Walsh’s administration, including the Office of Administration and Finance, Office of Labor Relations, and the Boston Police Department, have been invited to testify about police contracts and how department resources are used.

Calls to defund the police has become a national issue in the months following the officer-involved deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Back in June, Walsh pledged to reallocate about 20 percent of the Boston Police Department’s overtime budget to community programs aimed at reducing inequality in the city.

